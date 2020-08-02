KLEIN, Frank J. Age 65, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, OH, on September 1, 1954, to the late, Mary H. (Hitchens) and Carl A. Klein. Frank started his career in 1973, at Shook Construction Company in Moraine, as the company's very first Co-Op student while attending the University of Cincinnati. Always leaning into every role he was asked to fill at Shook, Frank quickly rose through the ranks, leading major projects, then major business units, serving as President & CEO, and eventually retiring as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of 2019. Frank's passion was the Water Resources side of the company's business. He was well-experienced having led the construction of literally hundreds of millions of dollars in major wastewater projects over the course of his stellar 46 year career. Frank had great respect and admiration for his work family at Shook Construction. Additionally, he served on the boards of Central State University and the Dayton Humane Society. Frank is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa L. (Lewis) Klein; his son and daughter-in-law, Jack & Stefanie Klein; his brother, Albert (Susan) Klein; his sister, Mary (Jay) Killingbeck; several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 Services are Private for the Family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Dayton Humane Society. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

