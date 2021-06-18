KLEIN, James W. "Jim"



Age 91, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, on June 1, 1930, the son of the late John F. and Mable D. (Sesler) Klein. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Juanita Lois Klein; his sister and brother-in-law, Faith and Robert Fudge, his brother and



sister-in-law, Dick and Bea Klein. Jim is survived by his nephew, John Fudge and many friends and neighbors who cared for him. He attended Miamisburg First Church of God and most recently was a member of Moraine City First Church of God and was retired from General Motors after 32 years of dedicated service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Pastor John Naylor officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Valley



Memory Gardens. Visitors may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences or memories may be left for the family at



