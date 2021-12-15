KLEIN, Katherine

KLEIN (Sollenberger),



Katherine Louise



Age 71 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School class of 1968. Kathy co-owned and operated Englewood



Florist & Gift Shoppe for over 45 years. She was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Kathy was an advocate and huge supporter of the Northmont Community and Northmont Schools. She along with her husband Dave, were inducted into the Northmont Roll of Recognition. Kathy also enjoyed boating at Lake



Cumberland, snowmobiling, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years: David Klein, son and daughter-in-law: Kurt and Becka Klein, grandson: Jeremiah, mother: Phyllis (Clemmer) Sollenberger, siblings: Barbara (Terry) Sheridan, Karen Sollenberger, Ed



(Jenny) Sollenberger, Mary (Marty) Burns, sister-in-law: Linda (Larry Shirley) Price, brother-in-law: Richard Klein, numerous and special nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Sollenberger and sisters: Susan Wells and Theresa Hayworth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Road., Englewood) with Fr. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Fairview



Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Kathy had a love for flowers, but if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Northmont Education Foundation in her honor. Online condolences may be made to the family at



