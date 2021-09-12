KLEINHENN, Billie Jean Fullen Snider "Jeanie"



Passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday morning September 9, 2021, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. Her family was by her side as she went peacefully and gently with the Lord our God. Jeanie was born on January 18, 1930, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Hiram Fullen and Georgia Elizabeth Caudill. She had been a resident of Mount Pleasant in Monroe for the past two years with her husband Glenn, whom she lost to Covid in January of this year. Together, they resided at Woodlands Assisted Living in Middletown for over four years before moving to Mount Pleasant. Glenn and Jeanie had been by each other's side without fail, their entire 29 years of marriage.



In 1949 Jeanie was within two weeks of entering a convent to become a nun when instead she decided to marry the late



Edwin Snider and together they raised a family of three children in Middletown and Franklin, Ohio. Her entire life



Jeanie's faith in God continued to be above all things to her and she never wavered.



In high school she was a majorette and went on to place second in the nation for her baton twirling skills. In the 1950s & 60s she taught baton, and with her students formed a drum and bugle Corp which performed in many local parades and competitions. During her life she had been employed at Middletown Federal Savings & Loan, Armco International and Miami Valley Paper as an executive secretary. In the 1970s, she taught nursery school and went on to form her own daycare known as "Animal Crackers" at her residence where she touched the lives of many children. In the 1980s she obtained her Ohio Real Estate License. In her retirement years she and Glenn enjoyed working together part time at the Franklin and Springboro libraries. She was a member of many local Christian organizations and was involved in prison ministries.



She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Kleinhenn, brothers, Ray, Homer, and Donald Fullen, sisters, Joan (Fullen) Horne and Grace (Fullen) Hobart and (half) brothers, Virgil, Jesse, Charles and Troy Fullen, (half) sisters Anna Laura (Fullen) Hensley and Dorothy Fullen and many brother and sister-in-laws, all whom she dearly loved.



She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wright, sons, Stephen Snider (Pam) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Timothy Snider (Angie) of Franklin, Ohio; grandchildren; Scott, Nick, Elizabeth, Julie, Katy, Lizzy, Stacey, Misty; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by in-laws Ewell and Deloris Burke, Marcena Wilcher; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was especially close to nieces Valarie Varney and Debbie Centers.



Visitation will be 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home at 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044 (513-423-9443). Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11 AM at Holy Family Parish St. John's Church, at 1405 First Ave, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum.



The Family sincerely thanks the nurses and aids of Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties for their intensive and loving care of our Mother during the final days of her life.



