KLINE, Anna K.



Age 88, of Riverside, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Kline; step-son, Raymond L. Kline; grandson, Benjamin Kline and parents, Howard and Lena Emerick. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joan Kline; granddaughter, Karen (Keith) Wright; grandsons,



Raymond (Joni) Kline, Philip Kline and Keith (Tabitha) Kline; great-grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) O'Connor, Stephanie (Joe) Coffaro, Zachary Kline,



Nathan (Kathryn) Wright, Baylen Shoemaker, and Alexis, Damian and Derek Perea; great-great-grandchildren, Emma, Maria and Annabel Coffaro, Reese and Liam O'Connor, and Samuel and Noah Abril; and close friends, Debbie Huffer and Ursula Parks. Anna had worked for Ed Smith Flowers for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends. Anna loved celebrating holidays and was the perfect holiday hostess. She enjoyed spending time on her farm with her family, animals and ceramics studio. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow in the Lower Miami Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services.



