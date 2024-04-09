Kline, Stephen

Kline (Nelson), Stephen Nelson



Stephen "Steve" Nelson Kline, age 84, passed away on February 14, 2024. He was born September 2, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Nelson and Martha (Thoma) Kline.



Steve attended Ohio University earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and served as a civilian employee at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



Steve, along with his wife Elinor, lived in Beavercreek, OH where he served as President of the Beavercreek Jaycees. Steve also served as township Trustee for 7 years. Both were accomplished private pilots, and traveled all over the United States. Steve was a member of the American Bonanza Society, the Southeast Bonanza Society, the Aircraft Owners, and Pilots Association (AOPA), and the Experimental Aircraft Association.



He and his wife spent many years living in Germany. They moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 1995 where he enjoyed sailing and racing boats. They were avid cyclists, and members of the Isle Yacht Club. In 2023 they moved to The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, FL. While at The Glenridge, he took up model sailboat racing.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years Elinor; Sisters Susan Kozarec (Frank) and Martha Kline; nieces Teresa Kozarec (Lisa McClain), Elizabeth Kozarec (Ed Stanley), Diane Fowler (Danny); nephews Michael, Mark, and Todd Kozarec (Lisa); eight great nieces and six great nephews; two great-great nieces and one great-great nephew.



Memories and condolences may be left for the family online at www.MFHcares.com



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. Mail a check to: Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, Attention: Kellie Allen, 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. In comments please note, "in memory of Mr. Stephen Kline". www.charlottecountyhfh.org/donate/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com