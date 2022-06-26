KLINGEL, Jennifer

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 78, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born February 29, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Hazel and Arnold Schiering. She was fun loving, ornery, outgoing, wild and crazy and enjoyed life to the fullest. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Vanessa Settle; brother, Mick Schiering; brother-in-law, Don Gross. Jennifer is survived by her daughters, Tracy Shick (Scott), Lynette Miller; son, Chris Klingel; grandchildren, Brady Shick, Josh Miller, Kelsey Miller; great-grandchildren, six; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Tamara Gross, as well as a host of family and friends. Memorial visitation will take place at 3:00 pm until Memorial Services at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Klingel family.

