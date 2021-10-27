KLIPPEL, Grace Janell



Age 64 of Xenia, passed away at Hospice of Dayton October 22, 2021. Janell was born November 11, 1956. She is survived by her loving Husband Jerome Steven Klippel, sister-in-law Vicki Plessinger and great family friends; Chris and Julie Wellbaum, David and Taryn Peters, Stephen and Stephanie Burr, Kim Brown, and David and Amy Barlow. She worked at St. Peters School as a teacher, a principal at Holy Family School, a principal at St. Brigid School and then at St. Brigid Church as a secretary. Her church family was a big portion of her life where she served as PSR director and volunteered with Vacation Bible School year after year till taking sick leave with cancer. A Memorial Mass will take place 10:30 AM on



Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Brigid Catholic Church with a visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 AM prior to MASS in the Parish Activity Center. A luncheon will be held at 1 PM after Mass. In lieu of flowers, any contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

