KLOS, Margie F. Age 97, of North Dayton, passed away September 12, 2020. She was born April 2, 1923, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Walter and Minnie Radowitz. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Klos, Sr.; daughter, Stephanie Klos; brothers: Joseph, Pete and Steve; and sister, Marcella. Margie is survived by her children: Ralph and Mary Ann Klos, Marcia and John Ruf and Michael Klos (Misty); grandchildren: Jennifer Klos, Trisha Strozier (Brad), Michael Klos (Valerie) and Karen Klos; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Margie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going to the Polish Club and to their picnics and dances. She loved playing BINGO and spending time with her family. Margie was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and St. Paul Catholic Church, where she lived in Englewood for the last 10 years. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 12-2 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Pastor Gil Morrow officiating. In appreciation of their kindness and thoughtfulness, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margie's memory to the Hospice of Dayton.


