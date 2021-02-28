KLOSTERMAN, James Ernest "Jim"



Mr. James "Jim" Klosterman, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas, at the age of 90.



Jim is survived by his wife, Betty along with her two daughters, Virginia (Alfred) Ho and Vanessa (Paul) Hines. He is also survived by his 5 daughters, Kathy (Tim) Herrmann, Mary (Steve) Haun, Jane (Steve) Beers, Jenny (Doug) Munson, and Laura (Paul) Bascom. He is survived by 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his five daughters, R. Joanne Klosterman of Dayton, Ohio, in 1992.



Jim was born on 10/20/1930, in Columbus, Ohio, to Ernst and Gertrude Klosterman. They later moved and settled in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Greenbrier Military Academy during high school and post high school as Commander before heading to Kenyon College. He graduated from Kenyon College in 1953. He married Joanne in December of 1952, whom he had met while lifeguarding at Old River Park. Jim began his career at NCR in 1953 and later struck out with his entrepreneurial



spirit in growing his father's binder and advertising specialty company named E.S. Klosterman Company, later renamed ESKCO. His creative spirit often began with the words, "I have an idea". As a result, he pursued multiple patents, inventions and other endeavors including Kinder Binding, PEO Yearbook Binders, and Stock Watch. He also envisioned and successfully ran the Cross-Country Ski Shop located at Community Golf Course in Kettering.



A private family service will take place later this year where he will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. An open house will be held and scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ



Community Church, 3526 Detroit Ave., Dayton, OH 45416.



Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com.

