X

Klotnia, Audrey

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KLOTNIA, Audrey Helen

Audrey Helen Klotnia was born January 2, 1934, in Toronto, Canada. She passed away peacefully December 18, 2020, in Barrington, surrounded by her loving family.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph; children, Paul (Alison) Klotnia, Diane Klotnia (Kevin Carter), Jean (Ray) Harrington, John Klotnia (Laura Eitzen), Maureen (Chris) Mathis, and Doug (Lisa) Klotnia; grandchildren, Katie and Ryan Klotnia, Erin and Hannah Carter, Frances Harrington, Aaron and William Klotnia, Milena, Paul, and Georgia Mathis, and Audrey and Eleanor Klotnia; and sister, Jean (late Don) Catton, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Frances Lee; and brothers, Alan Lee and Albert Lee. She was a sweetheart to her husband and a dear heart to all.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Anne Catholic Church.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Catholic Charities USA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davenport Family Funeral Home

149 WEST MAIN ST

Barrington, IL

60010

https://www.davenportfamily.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.