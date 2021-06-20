dayton-daily-news logo
KNAB, E. Yvonne

KNAB, E. Yvonne

Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday June 16, 2021. A visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a service to follow. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For full obituary please visit


