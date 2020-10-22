X

KNAPP, CANDICE

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KNAPP,

Candice D. "Candy"

Candice D. "Candy" Knapp, 68, of Springfield, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1951, in Springfield. Candy had been

a school bus driver for Springfield City Schools for 32 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing euchre. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Terry C. Knapp; son, Terry S. Knapp of Springfield; two grandchildren, Shelby and Sierra Knapp; and sister, Sherrie (Boyd) McCarty. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma (Welch) Tate; and brother, George Tate, Jr. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 7:00 pm with Reverend Jim Chubb officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.