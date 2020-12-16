KNAPP, William Harold



William Harold Knapp was born on June 18, 1955, and unexpectedly passed away on December 12, 2020. William started working for the City of Hamilton at 18. He retired from there after 30 years and went on to work for Christ Hospital, where he just recently retired after 15 years.



He is survived by his three daughters, Virginia (Angel), Sarah, and Stephanie, seven grandchildren, Dustin, William, Ma'Leea, Cora, Cara, Nevaeh, and Briley, his brother, Jesse (Sherri), and many more loved ones.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Cora Knapp, his wife, Jill Knapp and two grandsons, Tyler and Daniel.



Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Valerie McCann officiating. Private entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at



