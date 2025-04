Kneer, Carol S.



Carol S. Kneer, passed away at the age of 70 on April 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Randall Kneer, and her son, Shaun Rhoden. Carol will be interred at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. To share a memory of Carol or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



