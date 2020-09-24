KNIGHT, Randal Stephen "Randy" Randal "Randy" Stephen Knight, Magistrate at the Montgomery County Juvenile Court and longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on September 17, 2020, at the age of 61 at his home. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Dr. Eve Wolf, his children, Arien (27) and Sarah (25) Wolf-Knight, as well as his three cats, Oscar, Maya, and Weiner. Born on April 2, 1959, in Waycross, Georgia, and raised among family in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Randy graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Arts in History (1988) and later received a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law (1992). Randy spent many years in private practice advocating for the little guy in all areas of commercial and contract law, particularly consumer protection. Randy was a deeply loving husband and father. He lived a full and prosperous life immersed in his many hobbies and interests. While Randy spent most of his time in the courtroom in his robe, he felt just as at home tending to his garden in his Chuck Taylors. An evening spent with Randy meant the warmth of jazz records echoing through the doorway and hours of loving and witty banter: It meant vibrant aquariums full of fish that only he knew the names of, vintage furniture, and quirky video game memorabilia. Randy graced those around him with a unique sharpness and unmatched sense of love. A big boisterous fish who truly stood out in his pond; Randy will be sorely missed, always loved, and never forgotten. A private funeral service will be held at David Cemetery with Rabbi Judy Chessin of Temple Beth Or. A memorial celebrating Randy's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the campaign to elect Joe Biden can be made online at www.joebiden.com or mailed to Biden Victory Fund, PO Box 96663, Washington, DC 20077-7085.

