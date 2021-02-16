X

KNIGHT-TIMMS, Patricia

KNIGHT-TIMMS,

Patricia L. "Patty"

Patricia L. "Patty" Knight-Timms, 58, of New Carlisle, passed away February 12, 2021, in her home. She was born on March 22, 1962, in Springfield, the daughter of Alonzo V. and Ruby (Reeder) Bame, Sr. Patty was a member of AA. She

enjoyed photography and loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and her dog. Survivors include her two children, Megan Knight and Cody Timms; grandchildren, Brantley, Kahlan, and Leilah; siblings, Barbara Sheffer, Lonnie Bame, Bob Bame, Dorothy (David) Wade Weeks, Bonnie Thomas, Billy (Kathy) Bame, and Jerry Bame; special friend, Bill Camden; beloved dog, Izzie; and

numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was

preceded in death by sisters, Betty Trimble, Beverly Johnson, and Annette Willis, and by her parents. Per Patty's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

