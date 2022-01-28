KNIPP, Lillian D. "Peno"



Age 84, of Dayton, reunited with her husband, Ralph on January 24, 2022.



She is survived by her 15 children, 8 boys and 7 girls; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood.



