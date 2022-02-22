KNIPPENBERG, Major W. "Knip"



Age 90, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1931, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Emery and Bonnie (Hines) Knippenberg. He attended Lawrenceburg schools and graduated from Lawrenceburg High School. Knip was a structural steel iron worker for 30 years, retiring in 1996. On November 13, 1971, he married Shirley Rowland. He had many ties to Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He was a past member of the Elks in Lawrenceburg, was an active member and a Golden Eagle of Eagles Post #2018 of Lawrenceburg, a former member of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department station #2, and served as a deputy sheriff and dog warden. Knip was a member of Iron Workers' Union Local #44 where he received his 55 year pin. He also was a former member of the Ross Township Fire Department for 18 years where he retired as a Captain, a charter member of the Ross Township Life Squad, was on the building committee for the new Ross Fire House, and taught fire classes at D. Russell Lee Vocational School. He had a passion for motorcycle riding and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and the International Retreads XL Plus. He rode his motorcycle in North America including Mexico, Canada, and all states except for Alaska, Hawaii, and Washington. He and Shirley carried a stuffed animal that they called "Bandit" on most of those rides and when Shirley passed away, Bandit was buried with her. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Knippenberg; granddaughter, Amy (Tim) Gage; great-grandchildren, Cyerra, Cheyene, and Jonah Gage; one sister, Laura Brooks; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; and one sister, Mildred Brown. A special thanks from Knip goes out to Jim Smith and his wife Shelly; Ray Briscoe and his wife Terri; Tona Johnson; Dan Young and his wife, Gayla; and Gene Wurzelbacher. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m.



Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired,



memorials may be made to the Ross Township Fire Department, PO Box 71, Ross, OH 45061. Online condolences at



