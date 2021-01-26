X

KNISLEY, Kenneth

KNISLEY, Jr.,

Kenneth Leroy

1947- 2020

Kenneth L. Knisley, Jr, age 73 from Peebles, OH, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, formerly from Dayton, OH. he was

retired from operating engineers, local 18 as a heavy equipment operator for 28 yrs. he was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth L. Knisley Sr. and Edna (Shultz) Knisley; a sister Beverly (Roger) Mcqueen and a nephew Kenneth Mcqueen. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Knisley of 23 yrs; a brother Ernest Knisley; nephew Michael (Jessica) Mcqueen and two children; stepchildren, Herman Mason, Jr, Vicki (Scott) Ward, Eric (Christy) Madden, James Madden, Crystal (Brad) Moore; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Kenneth

donated his body to Wright State Boonshoft School of

Medicine. Private memorial service will be held following

cremation at the convenience of the family.

