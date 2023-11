Knoop (Wilson), Nancy



of Englewood, OH, passed away November 8, 2023. A family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral