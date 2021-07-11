KNOWLES, Charles "Bud"



Charles "Bud" Knowles, died July 8, 2021, in Dayton. Only 6 weeks before his 92nd birthday. A life well lived. Bud was born August 18, 1929, in Wichita, Kansas.



Bud is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Anne "Jan" Knowles; children Scott (Jackie), Brooke (Doug) Perin, Chris (Sue); grandchildren Amanda Hamilton, Ben Knowles, Merideth, Logan and Lily Perin, Brannon and Trevor Knowles; great-grandkids Harper and Hadley and survived by his sister Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister.



Bud graduated from Wichita State University then immediately reported for duty in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. After, the Marines, Bud joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In 1961 he and Jan started the successful Wolf Creek Garden Center. Not only did the business grow to serve all of North America, Bud and key man Jim Orban, developed and patented innovative fittings. By 2002 Scott and Chris assume all operations of the business. Sister Brooke joined the business for several years in 2007.



A life well lived; Bud will be missed. As Dr. Suess once said, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."



Visitation will be held 4-5:30PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 4541. Memorial Service begins at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

