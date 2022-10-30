KNOWLES, Dorothy

KNOWLES (nee Bowers), Dorothy Ann



Age 96, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on 22 October 2022, while residing at Traditions of Beavercreek. Dorothy often said she never got beyond the 3rd grade since she was a 3rd grade teacher in Iowa and Colorado. She was an active member of Kirkmont Church and served as Shepherd for many years. She loved to travel and visited all states except Louisiana in addition to over a dozen countries. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marvin J., and her youngest daughter, Ellen M. She is survived by her oldest two daughters, Linda Orwig and Carol Becker; grandchildren, Scott Mace and his children, Mackenzie and Preston; and Melissa Mace and her children, Alexandria and Isabella. A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. A Celebration of Life will start at 11:00AM with a fellowship reception to follow. Donations may be made to The Foodbank of Dayton, 56 Armor Pl., Dayton, OH 45417. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

