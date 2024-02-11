Knox, Francis

Knox III, Francis S. "Ted"



Francis (Ted) Stratton Knox III, PhD, age 82 of Centerville, OH, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. Ted was born on January 28, 1941, in Wilmington, DE, to parents Francis Stratton Knox Jr. and Elizabeth (Brown) Knox. Ted is survived by his two children, Jonathan (Cathrine) and Rebecca (Kevin). Jonathan's family includes his wife Cathrine, Ted's two grandsons Matthew (Katie) Knox and Michael Knox, Cathrine's son Connor and grandson Alexander, daughter Caitlin (Steven) and granddaughter Miranda. Rebecca's family includes Kevin and his daughter Bella. Ted married his wife of 56 years, Carol (Marie) Johnson Knox on June 26, 1965, in Rockford, IL. After earning his Eagle Scout in 1955 Ted graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, Wilmington, DE, in 1959 before attending Brown University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 1963. Ted then attended Iowa State University where he met his wife Carol and graduated with a Master of Science degree in Physiology in 1966. While studying at Iowa State in 1965, Ted and Harleston J. Hall received Patent #3-169-528, A Coronary Sinus Sucker for Cardiac Surgery. Next Ted studied at the University of Illinois Medical Center, Chicago, where he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Physiology-Biomedical Engineering in 1971. In 1970 Ted was commissioned as an officer in the US Army, attaining the rank of Captain, where he served as a Physiologist at the US Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), Fort Rucker, AL, until the end of his enlistment in 1973. From 1973 to 1980 Ted taught as an Associate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport, LA. In 1980 Ted returned to Government service as a US Army civilian researcher and Branch Chief at USAARL, Fort Rucker, AL, until transferring to the US Air Force as a civilian in 1989. From 1989 until his retirement in 2010 Ted worked for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) beginning as Branch Chief and retiring as Principal Biomedical Engineer/Principal Scientist in the 711th Human Performance Wing. Over his career Dr. Knox had 167 publications, including his patent. As a young man Ted was an avid sailor, spending summers racing his Jet 14 at the Shore Acers Yacht Club in New Jersey. He continued to be active in Scouting as his son and grandsons became scouts. Ted and Carol were members of the St. George's Episcopal Church choir for over 30 years. They also enjoyed watching and supporting their children and grandchildren participate in Centerville athletics and the Centerville Jazz Band, Ted spent five seasons as a member of the Centerville Jazz Band Pit Crew. Funeral services for Ted will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429, on March 9, 2024, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer's and Dementia Research or to St. George's Episcopal Church.



