KNOX, Henrietta Y.



Age 74, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Bishop Pryor officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one



hour prior to service.



Interment: Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com