KNUEVE, Robert B.



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 15, 2021, at Soin



Medical Center. Robert was an aircraft mechanic at Stevens Aviation, member of St. Peter Catholic Church, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a founding member of the Lake St. Clair Dirty Dozen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Norma; brother, Arthur and sister, Rose Ann. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra K. and Jason Liette of Dayton, Kimberly A. and Alex Christensen of Denver, CO; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Lisa Knueve of Huber Heights; sisters, Margene, Louise, Kathy and Joanie; brothers, Bill, Don, Chuck, John and Paul; grandchildren, Jenna, Lacy, Tyler, Jackson, Riley, Charlie, Avery and Daniel; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, from 5-7 PM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth New Life Center or St. Peter Food Pantry in Robert's memory.

