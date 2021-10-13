dayton-daily-news logo
KOEHLER, EVA

KOEHLER, Elva M.

Elva Mae Koehler, age 96, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. She was born August 22, 1925, in Hamilton to Boyd and Liddie (nee Hubbard) Schell. Always active, Elva enjoyed working at Champion Paper, Elder-Beerman, and Net Set. She loved gardening, Bridge Club, and reading voraciously. Elva is survived by two children Richard N. Koehler and Claudia (Christoph) Kirchner; five grandchildren Adam (Inessa) Koehler, Liesl Koehler, Noah Koehler, Johannes (Carolyn) Kirchner, Lydia Kirchner; and two great-grandchildren Nefeli Mae and Juna; a niece Pauletta Armstrong and many other family and friends. Elva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, The Honorable Richard N. Koehler; a daughter Paula Koehler, and a brother Paul (Opal) Schell. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.


