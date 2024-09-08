Koehler, Rose Ann



Age 69, passed away Friday September 6, 2024. She was born September 15, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to the late William and Catherine (Wocher) Rindler. Rose Ann is survived by her husband of ten years Mark Koehler; three daughters Angela (Jon) Hale, Megan (David) Westall, Brittany (Nathan) Greer, eight grandchildren Johanna, Katelyn, Abbey, Gabe, Penelope, Prudence, Berlin, and Oliver. Mark's children, Melissa (Tom) Cox, Jason Koehler and grandchildren, Jude and Cassidy; four sisters Theresa (Walt) Rosenzweig, Dana (Tim) Delehanty, Cathy (Matt) Barnett, Beth (Ed) Bunting; two brothers Steve (Derene) Rindler, Joe (Tim) Rindler and was also survived by many other family and friends. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her brother Bill Rindler and sister Sarah Broshear. Prior to her retirement, Rose Ann worked as a nurse. She spent most of her career at Mercy Fairfield Hospital as an ER nurse. Caring for people was an important part of her life. Outside of spending time with her family and friends, Rose Ann was an accomplished seamstress. Rose Ann adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 12-2 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 2pm with Reverend Bill Custer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter 720 E. Pete Rose Way Suite 330 Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



