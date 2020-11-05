KOHLS, Jacquelyn L.



Age 87 of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 31, at Brighton Gardens. Jackie was born on January 18, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Alma Miller. Jackie was preceded in death by her loving



husband of 58 years Gordon F. Kohls, her sons Dan and Jeff, her grandson Chad and her



parents. She is survived by her four sons Steve (Anne), Greg (Anne), Jim (Lorrie), and Jack (Mary) Kohls; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Barbara (Jim) Swick. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright and she was employed by NCR where she met her husband. She was a devoted wife and mother to 6 boys. A few of her greatest loves were going on annual family



vacations and taking her grandchildren on special trips when they turned 12. Jackie enjoyed their winters in Florida where she was a volunteer for Hospice and was a tutor for Hispanic children. She was a member of St Charles Parish and a



member at NCR Country Club and an avid golfer and tennis player. She was truly a woman of grace and comfort to her family and friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, OH 45429, Fr. Paul Ruwe officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery



immediately following. The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the staff of Brighton Gardens and Hospice of Dayton. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420 and St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.


