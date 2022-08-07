KOHR, Lisa Marie



Lisa Marie Kohr, age 59, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 4, 2022. She was born on May 8, 1963, to Carl Arthur and Marsha Lee (Sink) Kohr in Dayton, Ohio. She was a caring mother, beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Lisa was an advocate for children's health and she proudly helped by being a Nurse Practitioner for numerous Children's Hospitals, located in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Dayton. She also was a well-respected lecturer and author. Lisa is survived by her children: Aniston "Annie" and Nicholas "Nico" Kohr, parents: Carl and Marsha Kohr, siblings: Jeff Kohr, David (Barbara) Kohr, Debbie (Larry) Brown, Brian (Jill) Kohr, nieces and nephews: Ashley, Christopher, Matthew, Joshua, Jason, Austin, Madison, and Andrew, great-nephew: Braxton, along with numerous other relatives and close friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl and Gertrude Kohr, and Clarence and Romilda Sink. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton). Interment will follow the Mass at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards Lisa's children's college funds at www.ugift529.com (Codes are required for donation. Annie's is G37-J8K, Nico's is F1H-S57). Online condolences may be made to the family at



