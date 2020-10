KOHR, Phyllis Jean Age 84, died October 4, 2020. Funeral Services on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10 AM at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459. Friends may call the ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, October 7, from 5-7 PM, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com