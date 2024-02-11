Kokot, Barbara



Barbara (O'Neal) Kokot of West Carrollton passed away peacefully on February 3, 2024. She was born May 9, 1944, to the late Byron and Marjorie (Hoerrt) O'Neal of Dayton. Barb's father was killed the same year that she was born while serving in WWII. Her mother later remarried Carl Thomas so many may remember her as Barbara Thomas. She was preceded in death by Steve Kokot, her high school sweetheart and husband for over 57 years, and granddaughter Shelby Bowling. Barb was a 1962 graduate from West Carrollton. She began her professional journey as a private secretary at United Aircraft Products before embracing her role as a devoted mother to her four children. Later in life, she found fulfillment as a medical receptionist and transcriptionist at Southview Hospital. She is survived by her children Carey (Susan Claudy), Velvet (Jeff) Schiller, Angel (Curtis) Montgomery, and Heidi (Steve) Bowling. Cherished Nana to Jake Bowling, Matthew and Jack Schiller, and Allison and Carson Montgomery, her sister, Tammye (Troy) Kaper and several nieces and nephews. Barb's life was enriched by a wide circle of cherished friendships, spanning from her school days at Saint Anthony's to her West Carrollton classmates. She cherished these bonds, filling her weeks with luncheons and outings with her girlfriends, as well as lively card games at the VFW. At home, Barb's warm presence brought joy and laughter to the Kokot household. Her family will remember her as a beacon of love, kindness, and unwavering support. Barb's endearing qualities, including her loyalty, trustworthiness, and sense of humor, left a lasting impression on all who knew her. If you knew Barb you were a lucky person. Barb will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with her. Barb's wishes were for no public service. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. For those who would like to make a donation in Barb's name please consider the Humane Society. Because of Barb's love of animals the Kokot household was rarely without a pet, or two, or three. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton



