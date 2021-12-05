KOLB, Barbara



Age 86 of Oxford. Born October 29, 1935, to Luther and Alice (Day) Rowe, died November 27, 2021.



On January 3, 1959, she married Richard Kolb. She is



survived by two children: son Mark (Cheryl), Lebanon, Ohio; daughter Karen (James) Hill of Troy, Ohio; and seven grandchildren: Rachel, Ryan, Russell, Richard and Reed Kolb and Jared and Kayleigh Hill; brother-in-law Ronald G. (Janice) Kolb, Oxford; and sister-in-law Judy Rowe, Brookville, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, brother Tom, parents Luther and Alice, sister-in-law JoAnn/Joan Kolb Redpath and



brother-in-law Edward V. Redpath.



Barbara was a graduate of Reily High School. After high school she worked for the Champion Paper Company. After being blessed with children she stayed at home and enjoyed raising her kids, gardening, participating Helping Hands Club activities, and serving at the Reily Presbyterian Church. After her kids were becoming independent, she worked for Capitol Cleaners and especially loved her years of service at Miami University in the Student Affairs Department. Her grandchildren gave her tremendous joy and she went to countless of their activities to provide loving support. She was most recently a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church and



enjoyed participating in the Reily Historical Society. In her spare time, she loved to watch basketball and Ohio State football games, along with doing all types of puzzles. She will be dearly missed. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to Oxford Senior Citizens, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford 45056 or Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar St. Oxford, 45056.



