dayton-daily-news logo
X

KOLB, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries
5 hours ago

KOLB, Stephen A."Steve"

Age 93 of Brookville, passed away, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. Steve and his later wife Sylvia were the founders and operators of The Old Hickory Barbecue Restaurants in Dayton. Preceded in death by his wife Sylvia and daughter Connie Kolb. Survived by 2 daughters Deborah (Tom Clark) Beauchamp, Vickie (Dan) Johnson, 5 grandchildren Stephen (Bonnie) Martin,

Buckeye (Rhonda) Beauchamp, Jessica (Mike) Manis, Shasta (Douglass Phillips) Beauchamp and Turner Shaddon, 6 great- grandchildren and special friends Tim Heaney and Jerry Bentz. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7th at St.

Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St. Dayton, OH, by Father John Tonkin. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church, and masks are

required. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of

flowers contributions may be made to the Brookdale Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
ROBERTS, Thelma
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
DELABAR, James
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top