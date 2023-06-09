Kollstedt, Mary E.



Kollstedt, Mary E. age 68 of Harrison, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Mercy Hospital West. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 18, 1954, the daughter of Julius and Alberta (Bieker) Kollstedt. She graduated from Badin, class of 1973. She went on to achieve a degree in Nursing from Miami University, graduating class of 1975. On August 3, 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio she married William Butsch.



She worked as a nurse across various specialties that included ER, heart, and pre-op settings at Providence (Mt Airy) and Evendale Surgery Center. In her retirement, she volunteered for Animal Adoption Foundation, Great Parks of Hamilton County, and participated in the Dry Dredgers and the Cincinnati Mineral Society. Beyond her love of animals, fossils and rocks, she also loved gardening, traveling, baking, and sewing and other fabric crafts. She chose to have her body donated to medicine and will benefit research and students at the Ohio State University in their studies.



Survivors include her husband William Butsch; Children, Cathy (Kevin) Soehnlen and Rebecca Kollstedt; Granddaughter, Evelyn Soehnlen; Siblings, Martha Kollstedt, Carol (Tom) Bennett, Jean Kollstedt, James (Tami) Kollstedt, Sue Kollstedt; niece and nephews, Kasey (Brad) Frank, Kyle (Mae) Kollstedt and Keith Kollstedt.



Beyond her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Kollstedt in 1976.



A Memorial service will be held at 4:00PM, Sunday June 11, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00pm Sunday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).



