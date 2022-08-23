KONRAD, Raymond E.



"Rusty"



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born August 8, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Konrad and Gertrude (nee Wise) Konrad. Rusty was a 1963 graduate of Fairfield High School and worked as a model maker and machinist at Xetron Corporation, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman. He was a proud grandfather who loved going to the races with his friends, hanging around with his buddies at SPR Machine, drinking coffee with the guys at Gary's/Lighthouse Guns, spending time with the Fab Five, and enjoying life with his friends and family. He is survived by three children Michele (John) Fairbanks, Angela (Craig) Phillips, and Craig (Amy) Konrad; ten grandchildren Harry Fairbanks, Laney Fairbanks, Anna Fairbanks, Frank Cassidy, Sam Konrad, Blake Phillips, Jack Konrad, Mark Phillips, Lucy Konrad, and Grace Konrad; and two sisters Vivian Guenther and Judy Short. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 9-10:30 AM. Prayers will be offered at 10:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. If desired sympathy may be expressed by memorial contribution to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

