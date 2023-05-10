Koontz, Richard L. "Dick"



Koontz, Richard "Dick" L., age 90 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. He retired from Voelker Controls where he was inside sales and office manager. Dick was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and the Antique Automobile Club/Model A. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, playing his trumpet, eating, drinking scotch and above all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years: Sally (Myers) Koontz, daughters: Cynthia Jane (Samuel) Haupt, Marianne (Albert) Hoskins, sons: Keith (Debbie) Koontz, Kevin (Monica) Koontz, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, brother: James M. (Lois) Koontz Jr., nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: James M. and Edith V. (Slemp) Koontz Sr. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Maggie Sykes officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, Remembrance Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

