KOOS, Marlee

74, of South Vienna, went home to the Lord on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Marlee was born October 21, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to Paul and Helen (Mozdziak) Theret. She served 33 years as an RN at Good Samaritan



Hospital in Dayton. Marlee was also a member of St. Raphael Church and Choir in Springfield and an active member of the Woman's Town Club. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph; two children, Jennifer (Robert) Kollins and



Joseph (Paige) Koos, III; five grandchildren, Kelsie, Kiersten, Katie (Andrew), Makennah and Brenden; five brothers; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. For information about live streaming the Mass, please visit the St. Raphael Church website. Inurnment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woman's Town Club. For



