Kopacz (Rice), Theda Mae



KOPACZ, Theda Mae, age 93 of Englewood, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents Glee and Numa Rice, her brother Orville, her husband Stanley, and granddaughter Stephanie Lynn Kopacz. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law David and Deborah, daughter Linda, grandson Bradley and wife Erin, great-grandson Izaac, and great-granddaughter Makenna.



Theda was born on March 8, 1931 in Middletown, OH, to Orville Henry Lewis and Numa Lewis, nee Maupin. Her parents divorced some time later, and Theda and her brother lived with her paternal grandparents for a while.



She moved back with her mother after Numa married Glee Rice. In 1948, Glee Rice legally adopted Theda and her brother, and she became Theda Mae Rice.



Glee had wanderlust, and since he was an excellent mechanic, he could easily get a job anywhere. They moved all around the country, visited many states, and lived in quite a few. Among the places Theda lived were in the Chicago area, Clinton, MO, and (her favorite) Everett, WA. They eventually moved back to Dayton, OH.



Theda married Stanley Kopacz in 1951. She worked for the First National Bank of Dayton for a few years as a bank teller.



Theda was fond of both dogs and cats  especially cats. At one time the family had five cats and a dog all at once. She owned at least one cat into her 80's.



Among her hobbies were sewing and playing Euchre. She was an excellent Euchre player. She and her husband Stanley played Euchre at the VFW 8312, the American Legion 598, and the Eagles 321. Ultimately, they helped organize the games at these facilities.



Theda donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University as part of their Anatomical Gift Program.



Because her body will not be available, there will be no visitation. A memorial service may be planned for a later date. No flowers please. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University.



After her service in the Boonshoft School of Medicine teaching program, she will be cremated and interred with Stanley's remains from the same program.



