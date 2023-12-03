Kopp, Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Kopp, 70, of South Vienna, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 7th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be on Friday at 10:30 am with burial to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her memorial video, leave online condolences and view her complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





