KOPP, Mary

KOPP (Badgley), Mary Ann



Age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She had worked for many years as a bartender at the Markey and North Town. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 67 years: James Kopp, daughters: Barbara (John) Kitchen of West Milton, Beverly Brown of Union,



special granddaughter: Amy (Jacob) Reynolds of TN, 4 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Stella (Flannery) Badgley, daughter: Janice Kopp, son-in-law: Halliard Brown, sister:



Norma Mae Constant and brother: Lee Badgley. Funeral



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. To view the



service for Mary Ann and leave an online condolence, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

