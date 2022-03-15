KORTE, Michael Thomas



Age 83, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022. Michael was a beloved brother and uncle. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 20th, 1939, to the late Marie (Hosko) Korte and Thomas Korte. Michael graduated from Chaminade High School in Dayton in the class of 1957. After high school Michael went on to study computer programming at Sinclair Community College. He worked several jobs in the Dayton area until he retired from L M Berry Corporation. Michael enjoyed spending time with his sister, Stephanie, and his niece and nephews. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed helping worthy charities. He also enjoyed traveling, photography, and sports. As a native son of Dayton, he really enjoyed watching the University of Dayton Flyer basketball team. He enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds baseball, but he was especially passionate about Notre Dame Football. He was always upbeat, with a happy go lucky state of mind. With his beaming smile and infectious personality, he made everyone feel welcomed. Michael is survived by his sister, Stephanie (Korte) Herrmann, and brother-in-law, Robert Herrmann of Alliance, Ohio. Michael is also survived by his niece, Lisa Herrmann, and nephews, Christopher Herrmann, Andrew Herrmann and Peter Herrmann. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you would make a donation to the Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation will be at the Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, March 18th at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 AM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery following the mass. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

