KOSINS, Robert Joseph "Bob"



77 passed away surrounded by family on January 20, 2021. Bob was born on February 12, 1943, in Springfield, Illinois, to the late Edward and Helen (Rucinski) Kosins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Mark and Ross Kosins. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Pamela; his three sons William (Lysa), Michael (Jennifer), Bobby (Nikki); a great-niece "daughter" Angela (Aaron) Frederick; ten grandchildren, Luke, Eli, Emma, Addie, Noah, Jack, Ella, Maya,



Megan and J.T. Kosins; brothers Gary (Carolyn) and Bruce (Cheryl) Kosins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and



other extended family. Bob enjoyed his childhood in Warsaw, Indiana. His family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated from Chaminade High School (1961), and then from the University of Dayton. He received his education degree and taught at Northmont schools and Roth High School. In 1976 Bob opened up his own successful equipment rental business that still operates today. He operated his business, Beavercreek Rental until he retired 35 years later. He believed in the quote from his father that if you "Take care of your business it will take care of your family". "Barking Bob"



enjoyed coaching football at all levels through the years. He truly lived the great life experience of being able to visit with his children and grandchildren often. Bob touched the lives of many by his profound work ethic, enthusiasm, kindness and unselfishness. We will celebrate Bob's life beginning with a visitation 5:00 – 7:00PM Wednesday, January 27th, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral services will be 10:30AM Thursday, January 28th, at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive,



Kettering, Ohio 45420. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

