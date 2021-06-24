KOTHMAN, David A.



Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. David was a Sales Rep for Keebler and then retired as a Supervisor for Rite-Aid after many years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the



Vietnam War, member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church,



enjoyed coaching softball for several years and an avid sports fan, especially for The Ohio State University. David is survived by his loving wife, Sandra K. "Sandy"; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi and Greg Mach, Kelly and Brian Bentz, all of Huber Heights; Lisa and Mike Helpling of Huber Heights, who David and Sandy considered as family; grandchildren, Morgan (Jon) Gebhardt, Andrew and Jeremy Mach, Brittany (Jeremy) Massie, Alicia (Nick) Davidson, Nikki, Nathanael and Ben Bentz, Bryston Helpling; cousin, Diane Williams; and many other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights



Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Joel Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on



Saturday from 12 Noon until service time. Please wear your Ohio State attire to the service. Private inurnment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in David's memory.

