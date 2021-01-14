KOTLINSKI, Norman Joseph



Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Norman was a retired MSG from the Army after 25 years of service and worked at WPAFB in Logistics, retiring after 24 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, VFW and American Legion. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Genevieve. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ursula; daughters & son-in-law, Debra & Carlos Cordova of TX, Cynthia Bennet of Xenia; sons & daughters-in-law, Edward & Barbara Kotlinski of CO, Eugene & Jill Kotlinski of IL, David & Beverly Kotlinski of Yellow Springs; sister, Bernadette Brenenborg of Huber Heights; brothers, Edward & Gerald, both of PA; grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Christian, Eric, Eden, Noah & Aaron; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Quorra, Owen, Phoebe, Isabelle; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Attendees must follow social distancing guidelines & wear a mask. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nursing staff at Miami Valley Hospital, Kettering Medical Center, Stonespring, Lincoln Park and The Hospice of Dayton for their care of Norman.

