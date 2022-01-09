KOWALSKI,



Charlene Ann



Age 79 of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on August 31, 1942, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Noreen Monroe. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Patrick



Kowalski; and sister, Sarah



Michaels. Charlene is survived by her beloved husband of 59 ½ years, Dennis Michael



Kowalski; son, Paul Kowalski; three grandchildren, Charlene (Brian) Dellinger, Michael Kowalski, and Katelin Kowalski; two sisters, Kathleen Topper and Noreen Payne; and her brother, John Monroe. She is also survived by numerous nieces,



nephews, family and friends. Charlene graduated from St. Thomas High School in Braddock, PA. She worked as a teacher's aid at Kettering Public Schools for 14 years. Charlene



enjoyed running and completed several half marathons. She also enjoyed cooking, quilting, and reading. The most important thing to Charlene was her family and friends. Charlene was a friend of Bill W. for almost 48 years. She is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. Memorial Gathering will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home-South Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45439. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

