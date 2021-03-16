KOZAK, Dorothy A.



DOROTHY A. KOZAK, 95, of Springfield and formerly of Cleveland, went to be with the good Lord and her family on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center with her beloved family by her side. She was born on February 13, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and Mildred (Cowley) Price. Dorothy was the rock of her family and will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.



Survivors include one daughter, Kathryn Spurgin; three grandchildren, Helen (Zach) Turner, Carol McClain and Brian Spurgin; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Carter, Mitchell and Piper and three nephews, Carl, Doug and Chris Price. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kozak; one brother, Gordon (Patricia) Price, one son, James Kozak and



son-in-law, Thomas Spurgin. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



