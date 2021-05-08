X

KRAMER, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KRAMER, Jr.,

James Richard

Age 76, Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at

Hospice of Hamilton. James was born May 23, 1944, in

Hamilton, Ohio, the son of James and Valerie (Bennett) Kramer, Sr. He graduated from Hamilton Garfield High School and attended the Cincinnati Art Academy. James married Linda Peetz on May 23, 1972, in Boston, MA. He began his career at Mosler Safe as a technical illustrator. At his retirement from Mosler, he was Director of Marketing Communications. He always had a smile for

everyone and enjoyed making people laugh. He and Linda

enjoyed traveling, especially on a train. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his

parents. James is survived by his wife, Linda (Peetz) Kramer; his son, James R. Kramer III and wife Pam (Christy) Kramer; his step-granddaughter, Anna Davis, sister, Linda (Kramer) Bruegging; nephew, David Watson and wife Antia (Mastalski) and their daughters, Sierra and Sabrina, nephew, Rick Watson; sister-in-law, Sheryl (Peetz) Hurrell and spouse William Hurrell, and brother-in-law, Harold Peetz. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Greenwood

Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences will be available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.