dayton-daily-news logo
X

KRAMER, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KRAMER (nee Boggs), Mary E.

Mary E. Kramer (nee Boggs), age 80, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, after a short illness. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Louis Kramer; son Mike Kramer; grandson Donny Kramer; and three brothers, Ronnie Boggs, Bobby Boggs, and Roger Boggs. She is survived by sons Wayne (Jean) Kramer, Rob (Mary Frances) Kramer; daughter-in-law Polly (nee Bradshaw) Kramer; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister Garnetta (Jerry) Smith and brother Eugene (Martha) Boggs.

Close family and friends gathered for a celebration of life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.

Per her wishes, no other services will be held.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
LAUGHTER, Audrey
3
BROWN, Susan
4
BUNN, Carol
5
CRANE, Elaine
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top