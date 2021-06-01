KRAMER, Michael P.



Michael P. Kramer, age 70, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



Michael was born in Fairfield, Ohio, on June 17, 1950, to the late Robert and Marian (Trauthwein) Kramer. Michael is survived by his son, Joseph (Andrea) Kramer; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Brynn, and Frannie; his siblings, Karen (Dick), Greg (Ruth), and



Monica (Gregg); as well as many extended family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda (Brock) Kramer and his daughter, Angela Kramer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association or American



Cancer Society. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home www.browndawsonflick.com

